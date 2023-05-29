'Impact Player Rule Doesn't Apply to MS Dhoni Because...': India Legend Says MSD Will Retire Unless he Plays as CSK Captain

The introduction of Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 has come as a boon for several ageing stars who, experts feel, now can extend their playing career. Teams have been using the rule to play an extra batter/bowler as per their need.

One of the biggest talking points of the ongoing IPL season has been the future of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni who will turn 42 this July.

With Dhoni himself not confirming if he’s indeed retiring once the tournament ends, it’s being speculated that there’s a chance the wicketkeeper-batter could return for the next season as well.

Dhoni has been dealing with a knee injury that has limited his mobility but he has smartly managed it by coming in to bat during the final few overs when teams are looking to hit boundaries.

Batting legend Virender Sehwag feels that it won’t be difficult for Dhoni to continue playing provided he can maintain his fitness. However, he adds that the four-time IPL winning captain cannot use Impact Player rule to prolong his career since his major contribution for CSK now comes as a leader and not as a player.

“It’s not difficult if you can manage your fitness. MS Dhoni has ensured (this IPL) that he doesn’t bat for long which would require him to run and hence aggravate his knee injury. He usually comes for the last two overs and gets to play 10 deliveries. The Impact Player rule doesn’t apply to Dhoni because he’s playing just for his captaincy and for that he will have to be on the field for 20 overs," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag continued, “If he’s not the captain, then he won’t play at all. He will be involved as a mentor or director of cricket."

Earlier this season, Dhoni said he has eight-nine months to decide on his playing career.