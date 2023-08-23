Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheerfully Celebrates Success of Chandrayaan-3, Sakshi Dhoni Shares Cute Video

While MS Dhoni himself may like to stay away from the public eye his wife Sakshi is thoroughly active on Instagram and the Dhoni household was no different from other houses in India as the family sat down to watch the Chandrayaan-3 rover land on the South Pole of Moon.

It was ISRO’s historic mission that sent the entire nation into ecstasy, and Dhoni’s daughter was no different, the young girl celebrated with fervour the moment ISRO chief S Somanath confirmed, “India, we are on the moon."

India became the first ever nation to conquer the South Pole of the Moon, and with it, the more than 1 billion people of our country celebrated the achievement. Plenty of cricketers from past and present, shared messages on social media, but Dhoni maintained his distance from his mobile phone.

The former India captain on his birthday ended his four-month hiatus from social media as he shared glimpses of his birthday celebration at Ranchi but since then he has maintained distance from social media as usual.

Sakshi though keeps giving away Dhoni’s fans some glimpses and the legendary cricketer’s wife shared a video on Instagram wherein little Ziva can be cutely seen cheering and celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Dhoni was recently seen in a viral video wherein the 42-year-old was seen asking some strangers for directions. The wicketkeeper-batter is in his home town Ranchi wherein he is recovering after undergoing a knee surgery earlier this year, after the IPL 2023 final.