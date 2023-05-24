MS Dhoni's Reaction Goes Viral After Deepak Chahar Attempts to Run Out Vijay Shankar at Non-Striker's End | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni smiled upon seeing his teammate Deepak Chahar trying to go for a non-striker’s end run-out attempt against Vijay Shankar during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT.

The two teams locked horns on May 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai looking to find a place in the IPL 2023 final. One of the incidents from the match got fans talking as Chahar attempted to run out Shankar at the non-striker’s end.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the match, with Chahar trying to catch Shankar off guard with a Mankad dismissal however the Gujarat Titans batter was well within his crease.

Shankar was just about to leave the crease when the CSK pacer flicked his wrist and tried to inflict a controversial dismissal by attempting to take off the bails. While Chahar didn’t complete his run-up, it ended up being a friendly warning to the batsman who was alert for the same.

Seeing the event unfold from behind the wickets, CSK skipper Dhoni couldn’t help but give away a cheeky smile as he reacted to Chahar’s antics.

As it happened, CSK would go on to win the match by 15 runs to reach their 10th IPL final with Chahar playing a role in the dismissal of Mohammed Shami. The CSK pacer had suffered an injury earlier this season and while attempting to take the GT tail-ender’s wicket, Chahar ran a lot of ground and completed the catch but was seen hobbling a little afterwards.

Speaking after the end of the match though, he allayed any fears of a suspected hamstring injury as he stated that he was fit and fine and was looking forward to the IPL 2023 final on May 28.

“Everything’s okay, one more to go," Chahar replied when quizzed about his fitness.