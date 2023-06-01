'I Received Call From Captain MS Dhoni...': CSK Legend Reveals How he Returned to the Franchise After Retirement

Dwayne Bravo seemed to be on cloud nine after Chennai Super Kings scripted history by winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for a record-equalling fifth time. Days after achieving the massive feat, Bravo – a loyal fellow of the Chennai unit – has opened up about his journey from being a player to becoming member of their coaching staff .

According to Bravo, it was just a phone call from Chennai captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming that made him turn to coaching once he announced IPL retirement last season.

Bravo bid adieu to IPL following the 2022 season. But he was roped in as CSK bowling coach in December last year.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Dwayne Bravo wrote, “I received a phone call from captain Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career."

The post further marked Bravo’s love and affection for the Chennai franchise. Bravo expressed his gratitude for the fans and called them “real champions" for being the backbone of the team throughout the season.

In the end, Dwayne Bravo congratulated the young bowling unit for putting up a commendable show this season. “To the young bowling team, congratulations to each and every one of you. This victory is a result of your dedication and hard work," Bravo noted.

Kieron Pollard, a former teammate of Bravo, congratulated his former West Indies teammate and the CSK side for the title win.

Fans also showed their love and respect for Bravo, terming him “a champion coach."

Bravo has been a prominent face in the IPL since kicking off his journey in the franchise tournament in the inaugural 2008 season. He spent the first three seasons with Mumbai Indians who bought the West Indian all-rounder at the 2008 auction as a replacement for an injured Lasith Malinga.

Bravo then shifted base to Chepauk, joining CSK in 2011.

Bravo took very little time to announce himself as one of the dominant all-rounders of the cash-rich tournament. Being a part of CSK, Bravo lifted the IPL title in 2011, 2018 and 2021. Bravo retired as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history with 183 wickets in 161 appearances before being surpassed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

He also won the Purple Cap twice in 2013 and 2015.