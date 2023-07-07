'7 Pheras in Marriage, 7 Wonders of the World': Dare Not to Miss Sehwag's Super Birthday Wish for Dhoni

Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Virender Sehwag wishes MS Dhoni is a great style
Virender Sehwag wishes MS Dhoni is a great style

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday and his fans can’t keep calm at all. Social media has been buzzing since midnight as people from different corners of the country and the world are wishing the legendary wicketkeeper-batter on different platforms. Meanwhile, former India opener and one of Dhoni’s old teammates, Virender Sehwag came up with a special message on Twitter.

Sehwag is known for his witty social media posts and he always comes up with out-of-the-box messages to wish his near and dear ones. On Friday, Sehwag posted a lyrical tweet on Dhoni’s 42nd birthday. Since the date was the 7th of July, Sehwag wrote some nice lines around the digit ‘7’ and it’s importance in Indian mythology.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates

“The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses. 7 basic musical notes, 7 pheras in a marriage, 7 wonders of the world, And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni," Sehwag tweeted.

Meanwhile, the fans in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama installed cut-outs of Dhoni to celebrate his birthday. Videos and images have been surfacing on social media in which Dhoni’s cut-out could be seen standing 77-feet tall. Another cut-out was installed in Hyderabad which is reportedly 52 feet tall. The cut-out in Nandigama features Dhoni in CSK’s training kit while the other one in Hyderabad was in Indian jersey.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Fans Install 72-feet Cut Out in Andhra Pradesh, Pour Milk to Celebrate MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday

    • Dhoni played 90 Test matches, scoring 4876 runs with six centuries and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09. His 294 dismissals are the highest in Test cricket by an Indian wicketkeeper. He also has 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries, and made 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

    He led India to India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title after being named the Indian captain for the first time. Later in 2011, his team won the 50-over World Cup in India while he became only the second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to lift the trophy. A couple of years later, Dhoni led India to their first outright win in a Champions Trophy final in 2013.

    Aakash Biswas

