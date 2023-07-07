Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
MS Dhoni Birthday Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik, Pant, Jadeja & Others Lead Wishes to Ex-India Captain

MS Dhoni birthday celebration live updates (Credits: BCCI)

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Legendary cricketer turns 42, BCCI, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja among others lead wishes for ex-India captain

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 22:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC major trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni also guided his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown recently as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during a game which lasted nearly three days due to rain.

Dhoni is currently in his hometown Ranchi, after undergoing surgery on his knee, that had troubled him throughout the IPL 2023 season.

Jul 07, 2023 16:54 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Commentator and Pundit Aakash Chopra wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd Birthday

Calling the former captain a leader by example, Aakash Chopra posted a video praising MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 16:41 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: India Women's Team legend Jhulan Goswami wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd Birthday

Jhulan Goswami praised MS Dhoni calling him an inspiration on and off the pitch.

Jul 07, 2023 15:35 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings' tribute for Thala

Chennai Super Kings paid a heartfelt tribute to the man, the myth and the legend, MS Dhoni in his 42nd birthday, the Yellow Army ‘celebrated Thala’ as they shared the thoughts of CSK youngsters on Dhoni’s captaincy.

Jul 07, 2023 13:54 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: KL Rahul wishes former captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Indian batter KL Rahul wished his former captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

On MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, Indian batter KL Rahul wished him calling him an inspiration to everyone

Jul 07, 2023 13:50 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Chahal wishes former captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

The leg-spinner wished his former captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 13:46 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Former teammate Yuvraj Singh wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

The player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011, the all-rounder wished his captain with a throwback to their playing days.

Jul 07, 2023 13:39 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Mumbai Indians wishes their arch rival's captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Chennai Super King’s arch rivals, Mumbai Indians posted a tribute on MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday on their Twitter handle.

Jul 07, 2023 13:33 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Youtube India tweets about MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

The day being MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, Youtube India’s twitter handle posted a small tribute to the former captain.

Jul 07, 2023 13:29 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Wasim Jaffer wishes Indian legend MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

The highest run scorer in Ranji Trophy cricket, Mumbai’s Wasim Jaffer wished the Indian legend on his 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 13:23 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Indian legend and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar wished MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 13:18 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel wishes Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

The World Cup winning fast bowler wished his captain on his 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 13:13 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd Birthday

The Indian wicket-keeper who came up along with MS Dhoni called him a man with a golden heart.

Jul 07, 2023 13:10 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: After being called up for India, Tilak Varma wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Remembering the advice given to him during the IPL, Tilak Varma wished the former India captain on his birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 13:06 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: IPL side, Punjab Kings wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

On Twitter, the official handle of the IPL side Punjab Kings, posted a video in tribute to MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 12:58 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Former Afghanistan Captain Mohammed Nabi wishes MS Dhoni on 42nd birthday

The veteran Mohammed Nabi wished MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 12:50 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh wishes Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh referred to Dhoni as Bahubali whilst wishing him on his birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 12:46 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: CSK Twitter handle posts video in tribute of their captain MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday

On MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, the official CSK twitter handle posted a video praising their captain.

Jul 07, 2023 12:41 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd Birthday

Current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, wished the former captain on his birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 12:34 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Rishabh Pant wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Indian wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant cut a cake for the former captain despite not being able to meet him.

Jul 07, 2023 12:28 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Former teammate at CSK and India, Badrinath wishes his captain on his 42nd birthday

Former Indian cricketer, S Badrinath called Dhoni as a generational player.

Jul 07, 2023 12:25 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin wishes Thala Dhoni on his 42nd Birthday

Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin wished the former captain wishing him success in his future endeavors.

Jul 07, 2023 12:18 IST

MS Dhoni 42nd Bithday Live Updates: Indian domestic legend Vinay Kumar wishes MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

Vinay Kumar referred to Dhoni as India’s most successful captain when wishing him.

Jul 07, 2023 12:10 IST

MS Dhoni 42nd Bithday Live Updates: India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami wishes the World Cup winning Captain

Team India’s star fast bowler, Mohammed Shami wished the former Indian captain.

Jul 07, 2023 11:54 IST

MS Dhoni 42nd Bithday Live Updates: Asian Cricket Council wishes the legendary captain

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) wishes legend MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Jul 07, 2023 11:44 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Sehwag's wish for Dhoni

Virender Sehwag comes with a special tweet on Dhoni

Jul 07, 2023 11:34 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Kuldeep's wish for Mahi Bhai

Kuldeep Yadav wishes the best guide he’s ever got

Jul 07, 2023 10:46 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: BCCI's colossal wish for former captain

BCCI highlights Dhoni’s achievements in one frame

Jul 07, 2023 10:45 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Pandya with Mahi Bhai

Hardik Pandya has a special message for his ‘favourite’

Jul 07, 2023 10:44 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: CSK's 'BIRTHDAY WHISTLES' for Thala

Chennai Super Kings blow the birthday whistles for their Captain.

Jul 07, 2023 10:42 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Uthappa wishes Dhoni

“Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother," writes Robin Uthappa

After undergoing treatment for the same in Mumbai, he returned back to his hometown where he will be expected to celebrate his birthday with his close ones. Last year, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were in London, wherein they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and Dhoni’s 41st birthday.

On the legendary Indian captain’s special day, India’s apex body BCCI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, former Indian players Suresh Raina, and Aakash Chopra, and many of Dhoni’s current teammates such as Ravindra Jadeja among others wished the 42-year-old a very happy birthday.