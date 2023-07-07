MS Dhoni Birthday Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik, Pant, Jadeja & Others Lead Wishes to Ex-India Captain

Legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC major trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni also guided his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown recently as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during a game which lasted nearly three days due to rain.

Dhoni is currently in his hometown Ranchi, after undergoing surgery on his knee, that had troubled him throughout the IPL 2023 season.