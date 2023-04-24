'MS Dhoni Has Fans Not Only in India But All Over the World': Brett Lee on Massive Support For CSK in IPL 2023

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is easily winning the popularity contest this IPL season. Every venue that Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni has played thus far, he has received massive support from the fans in IPL 2023 be it at his home venue at Chepauk or in the away matches at M Chinnaswamy, Wankhede, Eden Gardens or Motera.

The fans are arriving in huge numbers in the stadium to support the legendary India captain who in all likeliness will retire after this season.

Dhoni himself has admitted that he is at the last phase of his storied career.

In the away matches of CSK, the stadium seems to be bathed in the yellow colour of the visitors.

On Sunday night at Eden Gardens almost half of the stadium was shining in Yellow which proof enough of Dhoni’s immense popularity.

The fans went berserk when Dhoni came out to bat on Sunday against KKR in the final over with just two balls left in the innings. It was an iconic moment as at home ground of Kolkata who are considered as big rivals of CSK, the whole crowd was chanting “Dhoni… Dhoni…".

The atmosphere was such that even KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who was sitting in the dugout, couldn’t control himself and started vibing to the loud chants of Dhoni.

Replying to News18 Cricketnext query in a selected media interaction, legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee shared his views on the massive support Dhoni and CSK are enjoying this year across India.

Lee is not surprised by the fans’ love for India’s 2011 World Cup-winning captain. He said that Dhoni has fans all over the world and the amount of love and support he is getting this season is great for the game of cricket.

“Are you wearing a Yellow Shirt Now? Regardless of where CSK plays and regardless of where MS Dhoni bats there are Dhoni has fans not only in India but all over the world. I think it’s great for cricket we saw the other evening when CSK played in Kolkata last night and half of the stadium was in yellow shirts. I think it’s healthy as it shows love and support for someone like an MSD. I am super impressed by the way he is playing," JioCinema IPL expert Lee replied to the News18 CricketNext query.

In terms of batting, Dhoni has not been facing many deliveries this season as he has come to bat below number 5 but he has surely managed to leave an impact on a couple of matches including his two powerful sixes to Mark Wood against Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 61 runs this season at a strike rate of 196.77.

However, the 46-year-old, suggested that with the introduction of Impact Player, there is a chance that Dhoni might consider playing for a year or two more.

“You never want these heroes and icons of the game to get retired whether it’s his last year or not but I think now with the substitution rule (Impact Player Rule) he might play for a year or two. It’s great for the game," he added.

Meanwhile, the kind of support Dhoni is receiving at away venues is catching the eye of everyone as some have started feeling that this season CSK have negated a bit of the home advantage of the teams.

However, Lee had some other views as he feels it is just going to make the rivalry stronger on the field.

“I don’t think it changes the home advantage I think it just makes the rivalry stronger," he said.

