WATCH: MS Dhoni Displays His Muscle Power With Two Big Sixes Against Khaleel Ahmed During CSK vs DC Match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again displayed his ability to strike the ball a long way with two big sixes during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, once again showed that he has still got it in him to be the finisher for the side. Arguably one of the best finishers in white-ball cricket - Dhoni has been playing lower down the order this season for CSK but is making big impacts with some power hits in the slog overs.

It was Khaleel Ahmed who faced the wrath of Dhoni’s muscle power on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was the penultimate over of the innings and Dhoni took the charge over Khaleel and smashed him for a six over mid-wicket on the third ball. He managed to hit a four on the next ball through the outside edge. While the 41-year-old once again displayed his power-hitting ability on the final ball as he hit it straight down the ground for another six.

Meanwhile, Dhoni got out in the final over in the attempt to hit another six as he was caught by David Warner at long-on on Mitchell Marsh’s delivery. The wicketkeeper batter slammed 20 runs off just 9 balls to give his team a finishing touch as CSK posted 167/8 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat after skipper Dhoni won the toss, the home team was pegged back by some fine bowling by the Capitals bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/27). Mitchell Marsh (3/18 ) was the best bowler while Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) were the other wicket-takers.

The big-hitting Dube smacked the first six of the innings, hoisting Axar Patel into the stands in the 11th over. He hit two more before a pull of Mitchell Marsh landed in the hands of skipper David Warner.

He made 25 (12 balls) and helped increase the CSK scoring rate which had been slowed down due to some good bowling.