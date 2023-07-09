WATCH: Pinch-to-zoom Style Artistic Tribute to MS Dhoni Goes Viral

The journey of World Cup-winning former Indian captain MS Dhoni from the streets of Ranchi to global glory has been immortalised by the various awards that adorn the illustrious trophy cabinet of the 42-year-old.

The incredible rise to fame and international success has been told and retold with various iterations and details that it has become public knowledge, and the struggles and successes of the wicketkeeper-batsman have served as an inspiration to a whole generation.

A recent artistic video posted on social media elucidating the rise to fame of one of India’s favourite sons and an absolute legend in every sense of the word has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

Set to the backdrop of a soothing Bollywood song, the pinch-to-zoom style infinity graphic, enumerates the adventurous voyage of the beloved batsman from a kid playing as a goalkeeper in a football team to becoming one of the most celebrated names in the history of world cricket.

ALSO READ| If India Want Asia Cup Games at Neutral Venue, Will Withdraw from ODI World Cup: Pakistan Sports Minister

Dhoni’s transition from the sport of football to keeping wickets and eventually earning the tag of the best finished in modern-day cricket, Dhoni’s life is nearly a code to live by.

Advertisement

Known for his subdued celebrations after history-altering triumphs and his propensity to remain ice-cool even at times of peril, have made the man who has won nearly everything there is on offer in the sport is a shining figure in the pantheon of legends.