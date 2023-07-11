MS Dhoni Quizzed by Fan About Injured Knee After Surgery, Check His Reply in Viral Video | WATCH

Whenever Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes a public appearance, his fans gather in numbers to have a glimpse of the former Indian captain, irrespective of the time and place. Two days after celebrating his 42nd birthday, Dhoni jetted off to Chennai to take part in the trailer and audio launch of his first Tamil production venture, Let’s Get Married.

When the CSK captain accompanied by his wife Sakshi, touched down at the Chennai airport on July 10, he received a grand reception. A huge crowd was present at the airport premises to welcome their very own ‘Thala.’

ALSO READ| India Women Beat Bangladesh by 8 Runs in Low-Scoring Thriller, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead in T20I Series

Advertisement

Amid all the cheers, one of the fans asked Dhoni about the condition of his knee injury, for which he has recently undergone surgery. Dhoni might not be able to hear the question due to the loud noise. But the Indian legend turned back to the person and smilingly waved at him before stepping out of the Chennai airport.

Watch MS Dhoni being quizzed about his knee injury:

A clip of MS Dhoni’s golden reaction was shared on Instagram and was able to create much buzz among the “Mahi" fans. The comment section witnessed a sea of heart emojis, with viewers underlining the humbleness of Dhoni. A fan wasted no time in labelling Dhoni’s smile as a “killer" one.

MS Dhoni carried the knee issue throughout the entire campaign of the 2023 IPL. The CSK skipper might not have faced much trouble while keeping but had to bat down in the order. After adding the fifth IPL title to his outstanding trophy cabinet, Dhoni flew off to Mumbai to get medical attention for his injured knee. He consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where the surgery was done.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Ambati Rayudu is Retired Now…’: MS Dhoni’s Epic Response to Yogi Babu’s Dream of Playing for Chennai Super Kings