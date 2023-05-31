IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Seen Putting Strap on Injured Left-knee Before Coming Out to Bat in Unseen Viral Video | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni did a mighty good job as he juggled between an injured knee and the injury to key players such as Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar to take CSK to the IPL 2023 title nonetheless. Mukesh Chaudhary and Simarjeet Singh were also injured for CSK, and despite the woes, the Yellow Army were able to defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method to clinch their fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Chennai’s coach Stephen Fleming had confirmed that skipper Dhoni was nursing a knee injury and that’s why he wasn’t coming to bat earlier for his side. The troubling knee injury became evident once multiple videos of ‘Thala’ limping went viral on social media.

Similarly, another viral video doing the round on social media after the IPL 2023 final shows Dhoni putting a strap on his knee. While it’s not confirmed whether the video was shot before the final or not, one can imagine the difficulty the CSK skipper might have endured to play with a strap.

While wicketkeeping, the 41-year-old was lighting quick as ever, dismissing Shubman Gill in just 0.12 seconds, Dhoni’s running between the wickets was evident that he was struggling with his left knee.

After leading CSK to their fifth IPL crown, many had featured that ‘Thala’ would call time on his career but he himself assured fans of a ‘gift’ by stating that he would like to challenge himself but returning to play again next season.

“The easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift," the CSK skipper said after the victory in IPL 2023 final.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter is pondering to undergo surgery on his injured knee but is likely to take advice from medics before taking a final call.

“Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Kasi told PTI.