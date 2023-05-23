MS Dhoni Was Like That Elder Brother… Guiding Us Youngsters All Along: Murali Vijay | Exclusive

MS Dhoni and Murali Vijay share a longstanding connection. Vijay, who debuted in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket under Dhoni’s captaincy, also played his final IPL match for Chennai Super Kings in 2020. Having spent over a decade together in dressing rooms since 2008, Vijay closely observed Dhoni’s legendary career.

During their early days, Dhoni acted as a guiding figure not just for Vijay but also for other emerging talents like Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma, forging a strong bond. Vijay acknowledges the immense value of Dhoni’s support, viewing him as an elder brother who provided crucial guidance.

“I think there is not much guidance which is required at that level but Dhoni’s support was very much required for all the youngsters like myself, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma. Everybody played along the same time. He was like that elder brother guiding us all along. It was a great relationship to have," says Vijay in an exclusive conversation with News18 CricketNext.

For a Chennai resident Vijay, Dhoni’s popularity in the city, which continues to grow, comes as no surprise and the 39-year-old, who is on commentary duties in the studio in Mumbai for the Playoffs, feels the former India skipper made a “natural connection". More than the cricketing skills, it was the way he carried himself which grew Chennai’s love for their “Thala".

“It was a natural connection he made with Chennai because of the game he had – unorthodox but extremely effective. People loved him and the way he carried himself, every individual, the teammates have the same love for him even now. So that shows mark of the person and the character of MS Dhoni. In my eyes, he has been same through and through. Of course we get old (laughs), but as a human being he has been brilliant," says Vijay.

Team man Dhoni

Dhoni, 41, has had issue with his left knee since the start of the IPL but continues to take field, hit those massive sixes in the business end of the innings and keep wickets. First from the dressing room and now from the TV screens, Vijay lavishes praise on his former skipper for how he manages to pull it off with the injuries and continues to put the team ahead.

“It’s a great feeling and I wish him all the success in the game. With all the injuries and everything, how he still manages to pull it off is fantastic to watch as a cricketer. Dhoni has always been a team man who has put the team ahead of everything, always," says Murali Vijay in an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext.

Dhoni is a man of few words and fewer interactions. He isn’t someone who would be glued the smartphone and only started keeping one when his daughter Ziva was born in 2015. Was it hard for Vijay to reach out to Dhoni too? Much like his former teammate, Vijay too prefers to follow that approach and isn’t heavy on calls or messages.

“It’s difficult to reach out to me too when season isn’t on (laughs). I don’t disturb anybody bro. I don’t call or write a message to anybody. When we meet, we instantly hit off," says Vijay.

The big question

Will he? Won’t he? Definitely? Definitely not? These are the questions on everyone’s mind as the IPL enters the business end on May 23 with the first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Vijay wants the decision to be left to Dhoni and urges that the chatter around it should stop. It’s personal choice and “we should all respect that".

“Bro, 100%. But I also think that it’s up to the individual and we should all respect that and not talk about it. It’s a personal choice and I always wish him good luck in whatever he does," says Vijay.

The Qualifier

The high-octane clash between GT and CSK is just few hours away and former CSK batter Vijay wants his IPL side to do well but feels it will be an even contest against a solid GT side, led by a young captain and riding high on momentum.

“I have played for CSK for so many years and want them to do well. But it will be an even contest against GT who are led by a young captain and have momentum on their side. So it will be a good contest in Chennai tonight," says Vijay.