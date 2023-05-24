'I Don't Know, Have 8-9 Months to Decide': MS Dhoni on His IPL Future After Guiding CSK to Another Final

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reacted to speculations regarding his IPL future after guiding his team to another final with a clinical win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. On Tuesday, Dhoni once again led his troops brilliantly and used his resources well to outclass the defending champions as Chennai reach the IPL final for the record-extending 10th time.

Dhoni was asked about his IPL future in the post-match presentation as the CSK skipper suggested that he will have ample time to think about it after the ongoing season.

Harsha Bhogle asked the legendary wicketkeeper whether the fans in Chennai will see him again at Chepauk as a player to which Dhoni said, “I don’t know, I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December so why to take that headache now. I have ample time to decide."

The 41-year-old stated that he will always be there for the franchise whether as a player or as a part of the coaching staff/team management it depends.

“I’ll always be there for CSK, where it’s playing or something outside. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll, I have been out of home from January, and have been practicing since March, so we will see, I have ample time to decide," he added.

When asked whether it’s just another final for him, Dhoni was brutally honest and it isn’t as qualifying for the summit clash in the 10-team tournament is not an easy task for any side.

“I think IPL is too big to say it is just another final," Dhoni says. “It is no longer eight teams. Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Hard work of two months. Lot of character showed by our players."

While talking about his players’ performance, Dhoni admitted that the middle-order didn’t get many opportunities to shine this season but was impressed with Ravindra for his brilliant all-round show.

“Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose. If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he’s very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen," he added.