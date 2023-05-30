'Best Time to Announce Retirement, But...': Dhoni Answers Million Dollar Question About his IPL Future- WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni got the fairytale ending to the IPL 2023 season as Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs, helping CSK win their record-equalling 5th IPL title and the question on everyone’s lips was ‘Is this the end? Will Dhoni announce his retirement?’

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni also hinted that after winning his fifth IPL crown, it would have been the fitting way to announce his retirement, but the 41-year-old said the magical words every single fan has been craving to listen to this entire season.

Dhoni hinted that he will return next season, although he stated that a lot will depend on how his body will be, come the next IPL season - he’s already nursing a knee injury - but, the CSK skipper said that it would be his gift to return the love of the fans who have flocked to every single venue all across the nation to shower love on MS Dhoni.

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle after CSK won a dramatic final against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method, Dhoni stated that the easier thing would be to walk away but he wanted to challenge himself and do the hard way, to return next season and potentially, lead the Yellow Army once again.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body," said ‘Thala’ Dhoni finally ending the mystery about his IPL future.

Having gotten dismissed on duck with Chennai Super Kings still some runs away from the big win, it felt like the anti-climax however, Ravindra Jadeja kept his nerves and ensured that it would prove to be a fairytale ending, smashing a six and a boundary on the last two balls, helping CSK reach the required 171-run target on the last ball.

It has been an emotional season for Dhoni as well, the CSK skipper hinted that he was moved after watching the crowds at every venue this IPL 2023 season, starting with the first game at the Chepauk in Chennai.

“You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple," the legendary wicketkeeper batter stated.

While the 41-year-old stated that he still has enough fuel in the tank to last one more season, Ambati Rayudu had earlier announced his retirement ahead of the IPL 2023 final.

Dhoni lauded Rayudu for his contributions to CSK, he played a valuable 19-run inning in 8 balls, helping the Yellow Army get ever closer to their win. The skipper joked that he never won a fair play award due to Rayudu’s presence but he had nothing but praise for the legendary middle-order batter.

“The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fairplay award. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special today, he’s also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life," concluded Dhoni.