'We Knew it Was a Struggle for Him to Play': CSK CEO Hails MS Dhoni's Commitment Despite Knee Injury

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan heaped praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his commitment towards the team in IPL 2023 despite the knee injury. Dhoni was seen struggling with the injury throughout the last season but he played all matches for CSK and led them to their fifth IPL title.

The CSK skipper was often seen limping while walking and climbing up the stairs but he didn’t let it hamper his or CSK’s performances. He changed his role in the batting order by coming out to bat with a couple of overs remaining to maximise the slog overs.

While Viswanathan hailed Dhoni for his efforts on the field despite the injury as he led the team from the front despite the pain he was going through.

“We never asked him things like ‘do you want to play or do you want to sit out.’ If he can’t, he would’ve told us straightaway," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo Tamil. “We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him," he added.

The CSK CEO said that Dhoni never complained to anybody about the knee injury and it was after the IPL final when he told everyone that he will undergo knee surgery.

“Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would’ve seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, ‘okay, I’ll have a surgery.’ He’s finished his surgery, he’s quite happy, he’s recovering," he added.