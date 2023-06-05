MS Dhoni Spotted in Mumbai Having Breakfast in First Appearance After Knee Surgery

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni capped off a memorable IPL 2023 by guiding his beloved franchise to a record-equalling fifth title as they defeated Gujarat Titans in a thriller last week. Dhoni showed flashes of his old self with the bat as he struck sixes at will and his captaincy as sharp as ever.

His fitness concern also remained in the limelight with the legendary India captain often seen in a knee strap before and after a game.

Dhoni was often seen limping while walking and climbing up the stairs but he didn’t let it hamper neither his or CSK’s performances during the season. He adjusted his role accordingly - coming out to bat with a couple of overs remaining to maximise the slog overs.

How he managed to discharge his wicketkeeping duties well despite a dodgy knee remained a mystery that added to his impressive run.

Once the season ended, Dhoni quickly headed to Mumbai to get a surgery done on his troubled knee.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told news agency PTI.

Dhoni went back to Ranchi and as per the report will be “resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts."

Days after he underwent the procedure, a picture has emerged of Dhoni but it’s not clear when it was taken.

“Breakfast with the man, the myth, the legend….," the caption of the image shared by Hitesh Sanghvi read.

There were speculations that the IPL 2023 will be the 41-year-old Dhoni’s last as a player but he has deferred a call on his future citing enough time while hinting there might be ‘one more IPL season’ left depending on his fitness.