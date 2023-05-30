WATCH: MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja After The Southpaw Guides Chennai Super Kings to 5th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted Ravindra Jadeja after the southpaw guided the franchise to their fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday. Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour, didn’t hold himself on the occasion and straightaway lifted Jadeja when he came to the dugout after sealing the win for CSK.

The equation was not easy and many thought that match has slipped from CSK’s reach but Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for his team. Even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

The moment when Dhoni lifted Jadeja is now etched in history.

Meanwhile, with the win on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings have equalled Mumbai Indians’ tally of most IPL trophies triumphs - 5 times.

While a sensational quick-fire fifty from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 41) along with Wriddhiman Saha’s vital half-century (54 off 39) went in vain as Gujarat failed o defend their tile in the rain-affected clash. The duo’s power-packed performances helped Gujarat Titans reach 214/4 in 20 overs.

Sudharsan looked flawless throughout his innings and played some breathtaking shots against an undisciplined bowling line-up. Apart from Sudharsan and Saha, the likes of Shubman Gill (39 off 20) and Hardik Pandya (21 off 12) also made vital contributions with the bat.

Chasing the tall target, CSK were just 4/0 after the first three balls of the innings with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the crease before rain intervened and stopped the play.

When the play resumed at 12:10 IST (night) after a long delay due to a wet outfield, the revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.

In the end, CSK prevailed over the defending champions via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) knocked off 74 runs from the target in only 6.3 overs. Shivam Dube stayed till the end with an unbeaten 32, but lost Ajinkya Rahane (27), Ambati Rayudu (19) and Dhoni (0) in quick succession to see CSK’s chances diminish. However, Jadeja stood tall and helped Chennai outclass Titans with a six and a four which will be remembered for a long time.