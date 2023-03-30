MS Dhoni Likely to Miss IPL 2023 Opening Match Against Gujarat Titans Due to a Niggle: Report

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow on Thursday as their skipper MS Dhoni is expected to miss the IPL 2023 season opener against Gujarat Titans on March 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Dhoni has already arrived in Ahmedabad but according to a report in Indian Express he has sustained a niggle in his left knee. The CSK management and Dhoni don’t want to take any risk with it as they are already short of wicketkeeping options and in case the injury gets aggravated it is going to hurt their campaign.

However, the franchise has not shared any official statement regarding the matter but it will be interesting to see who is going to lead CSK if Dhoni misses out.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was present for the captains’ photo session with the IPL trophy on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium. He stood with the other team captains as the coveted IPL trophy was in front of them.

Dhoni was also seen talking to Gujarat Titans mentor and former India head coach Gary Kirsten during the training session. However, he didn’t train in the nets as he felt some discomfort in the knee.

The report further suggested that the chances of Dhoni playing on Friday are slim and but the final call will be taken on the matchday.

Earlier, Dhoni also felt the same discomfort during Chennai Super Kings’ practice match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. CSK might root for New Zealand opener Devon Conway to keep the wickets if Dhoni fails to make the cut for the season opener.

Chennai had a disappointing last season as they finished ninth on the points table with just four wins. The management made some big calls ahead of the auction and did some serious business during the ceremony to strengthen their squad. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was signed by CSK for a whopping INR 16.25 crore as he is also touted as the next CSK captain. While they also roped in Ajinkya Rahane as a notable signing.

