‘A Player of That Level Showed Faith in Me’: Here’s How MS Dhoni’s Advice Changed SL Youngster’s Life

Matheesha Pathirana, the fast bowler with a sling action resembling the great Lasith Malinga, has been making waves in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. The Colombo Strikers speedster is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the league, picking up 12 scalps in 8 games. The youngster has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has learned a thing or two from the legendary captain, MS Dhoni.

Speaking about his knack for picking up crucial wickets in crunch situations, Pathirana said his experience with the CSK and playing under Dhoni’s leadership has been a big learning point for him.

“As a youngster, if someone gives you confidence like that, it boosts your career. A player of that level showed faith in me and I believed I can do anything in that moment. Not only me, but Dhoni also gave confidence to all of us. There were 4-5 top players who were injured and he showed his trust in youngsters which was great," commented Pathirana.

“I learned a lot from Dhoni. The first thing is humbleness and that’s why he is very successful. He is 42 and still the fittest cricketer which is really inspiring. When I went there, I was a kid and no one knew me and they trained and taught me several things. Now, I know how to perform in any T20 game and how to balance my four overs in a match. Dhoni told me if I keep my body away from injury then I can achieve a lot for the team and the country," he added.