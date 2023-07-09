MS Dhoni's New Look Sets Social Media Ablaze as he Clicks Selfie With Fan After 42nd Birthday

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni gave his fans a glimpse of his new look as the legendary cricketer made his way to Chennai ahead of the trailer and audio launch of the movie ‘Let’s Get Married (LGM)’. The film is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the in-house banner of the 42-year-old and his wife Sakshi.

Upon landing in Chennai, ‘Thala’ was given a blockbuster welcome which hardly comes as a surprise given his spectacular following in Tamil Nadu owing to his heroics with Chennai Super Kings.

While travelling from Ranchi to Chennai, Dhoni clicked a selfie with a superfan named Lavanya, and the pictures have since gone crazy viral on social media as Dhoni was seen in a new look following his 42nd birthday.

The CSK captain was seen sporting a beard, while he seemingly got a new haircut following his birthday on 7th July.

Check out MS Dhoni’s new look:

For the unversed, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi touched down in Chennai to attend the trailer and audio launch of the movie ‘LGM’ which will be launched at an event on July 10.

The Tamil movie will be helmed by Ramesh Tamilmani, and it will star prominent South actors such as Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay.

Recently, Dhoni celebrated his birthday at his house in Ranchi, and later, the veteran who usually doesn’t post too much on social media broke his 5-month hiatus to share glimpses of his birthday celebration with his fans.

