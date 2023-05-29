MS Dhoni Notches Incredible 300 Stumpings Record in T20 Cricket After Dismissing Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni created history as he became the first player to feature in 250 IPL matches as he donned the famous yellow jersey once again ahead of the IPL 2023 final. The match helped Dhoni reach yet another personal milestone as he became the first Indian player to reach 300 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Dhoni dismissed Shubman Gill, showing lightning-quick reflexes when the Gujarat Titans opener was batting at 39.

The CSK skipper stumped Gill and reached a massive 300-stumping mark in T20 cricket, the most by any Indian player. Dinesh Karthik was the second wicketkeeper behind Dhoni, with 296 stumpings.

Dhoni and CSK didn’t have an outing to remember with the bat as they conceded a record 214/4 in the IPL 2023 final courtesy of Sai Sudharsan’s 96-run blitzkrieg.

Sudharsan helped put GT in a commanding position, while Wriddhiman Saha also scored a fifty.

The second innings of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was on Monday affected by a strong passing shower.

Chasing 215 to win, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs as the second innings began slightly late due to mid-innings show here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

B Sai Sudharsan struck a 47-ball 96 and missed his maiden IPL century, but did a fine job to take his team to a daunting total with Shubman Gill (39), Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Hardik Pandya (21 not out) chipping in with vital contributions.

It began with the ground staff immediately rushing to the middle to cover the centre with multiple layers of the sheet as the mid-innings show ended, but the game began soon after as it was just a drizzle.

However, a mere three balls into the second innings with CSK openers Devon Conway (0 not out) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (4 not out), the heavens opened up again.

For the fans, unfortunately, it was yet another test of patience as sudden rains left them drenched, with plenty of them remaining seated while it poured heavily for about 10 minutes.

