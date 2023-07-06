'Got MS Dhoni's Number 7..': Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh Reveals Special Connection Behind His Iconic Jersey

Netherlands’ opener Vikramjit Singh has revealed the reason behind wearing jersey no 7. Vikramjit recently etched his name in history when he smashed his maiden international century against Oman during a World Cup qualifier.

With this, Singh became the youngest Dutch batter to register a ton in the global circuit. A few days after achieving the milestone, Vikramjit was featured in a brief interview on the official Instagram page of the ICC where he revealed the story behind wearing the No 7 for his country, as a “lot of people on social media," were curious to know if it had any MS Dhoni connection.

“They love the number 7 on the back and a lot of MS Dhoni fans are there," Vikramjit said.

Advertisement

According to Vikramjit Singh, he preferred to wear the No 10 upon his debut for the Netherlands. But it was already occupied by his senior and pacer Timm Van Der Gugten.

ALSO READ| Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday, Know All About CSK Captain’s Cute Love Story With Sakshi

“My next favourite number was seven. And that’s the story behind it," Singh explained. Singh’s interview received significant traction from MS Dhoni fans, who believe “the number 7 should be the trademark for the legendary captain." A fan was quick to point out the fact that “Dhoni is an influence for millions."

Prior to notching up his first international hundred against Oman, Vikramjit Singh looked quite pale in his previous appearances in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. Although, he made an impressive entry into the campaign with an 88-run knock against Zimbabwe. But in the following four matches, the Netherlands opener could score only 75 runs including a duck against Sri Lanka.

In the Oman fixture, Vikramjit kicked off his innings with much urgency. En route to his 111 runs, which came in 109 deliveries, the Southpaw smacked 11 boundaries and two maximums. Riding on his power-packed batting and Wesley Barresi’s 97-run innings, the Netherlands went on to produce a massive 362 runs in 48 overs. In response, Oman could reach only 246 runs in 44 overs, with the Dutch unit picking up a 74-run victory in the rain-affected encounter.