When MS Dhoni Said no To Food Prepared by 5-Star Hotel Chef

Chef Suresh Pillai has revealed a story about former India captain MS Dhoni in which he made a special request that left him speechless.

Pillai narrated an anecdote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing how Dhoni refused to eat the food prepared by him in 2018.

India were scheduled to play West Indies in an ODI that saw them travel to Thiruvananthapuram. The team was staying at Leela, Kovalam where the chef was working at the time.

“When the whole world was celebrating the legend and the heart of Indian Cricket yesterday night, I was still in awe of the time I had the privilege of serving him 5 years back. October 31, 2018. India was playing West Indies in Trivandrum and the team was staying at the Leela, Kovalam, where I was working then. From the moment the team got off the bus, my eyes were searching for one man. He greeted all of us with his trademark, warm smile and made his way to the suite. Like a kid meeting his idol, I was starstruck - I mean, who wouldn’t be?" Pillai posted.

After getting some rest, the players started placing their dinner orders by 7 pm. “Most of them opted for seafood - the orders went out one by one and by 9:30, most of the team dinner was served", Pillai wrote.

On that day, Pillai prepared a special seafood platter for the entire team after their long journey. However, Dhoni refused to even taste any of the food while his teammates were enjoying the delicacies.

Dhoni later revealed that he was “allergic" to seafood and made a separate request for himself in a mix of Hindi and Tamil.

It was around 10 pm when Pillai was called up by Dhoni to his room.

After hurrying up to the third floor without even waiting for the lift, Pillai greeted the then-India captain.

Dhoni asked him what was being served for dinner to which the chef responded by handing him an assortment of seafood to choose from.

“I can’t have seafood, Chef. I am allergic. Can I get some chicken curry and rice? I would also like some spicy rasam since I have a sore throat (‘Poondu Rasam kedakkuma?’)" asked Dhoni, according to the chef.