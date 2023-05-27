'MS Dhoni Only Said One Thing, Let's Try And Save One Run Each': S Badrinath on Playing Under CSK Captain

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath walked down memory lane and recalled the team when Chennai Super Kings won their first IPL title in 2010. Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to the title triumph with a win over Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Badrinath, who was part of CSK’s title-winning set-up, revealed how Dhoni instilled belief in the team when they had a below-par target to defend.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter is known for his tactical brilliance as the captain which made him one of the most influential skippers in cricket’s history. He is the only captain in world cricket to lift all three ICC trophies (white-ball format) - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. While he also led CSK to four IPL titles.

Badrinath said that Dhoni’s plan was to be disciplined in the fielding department and save runs to make things difficult for the opposition while defending a below-par target.

“Every time there was a par total, and not so much of a par, he only said one thing; let’s try and save one run each. If we save a run each, we can make the score 10 runs extra. That’s what was going to be the difference, because these were under our control. Wickets will happen, but the small things; if everybody is trying to save one run, the score becomes a little extra.

The former batter revealed that Dhoni told the players to keep an eye on him while fielding as he made some slight adjustments on the field on a regular basis which worked in CSK’s favour.

“He tells everyone, please keep watching me. Because that last minute adjustment, that two yard left or right could be the difference between a catch and a drop. It has happened many times. It’s important that we keep tuned into the game, and try to remain involved. Every ball is an event, and we complete the event and move onto the next event. That’s how he addresses every ball. He assures the field is right, the bowler is right," Badrinath told Star Sports, in response to a query about Dhoni’s conversation with the team in the 2010 final.