'Wish I Were Half That Cool': Twitter Left in Awe as Post Workout Video of MS Dhoni Surfaces Online

The MS Dhoni craze in the nation never ceases to amaze as the former team India skipper has managed to uphold his standing n the world of cricket far beyond the years of his international career.

The Chennai Super Kings captain led the famous Tamil Nadu-based side to their fifth IPL title in the recently concluded edition of the cash-rich franchise league, despite his advancing age.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has virtually won everything there is to win on offer turned 42 years old earlier in July, but remains one of the fittest players in the game.

Playing only in the IPL following his retirement from all formats of international cricket, the man from Ranchi has managed to maintain his fabulous fitness, which has certainly contributed to his longevity in the cricketing circles.

A video of the World Cup winner returning from a workout session at the Jharkhand Cricket Association surfaced online and fans were awestruck by the fitness level of their beloved captain cool.

Dhoni received an outpouring of love everywhere he went to play in the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League, which surpassed levels of sanity as many perceived it could be the last season the captain would turn out to play in front of the millions of his fans.

He spearheaded CSK’s title run and clinched the title in awe-inspiring fashion as the Chennai-based unit edged out Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.