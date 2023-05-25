'100 Per Cent': CSK Coach Makes a Stunning Claim on MS Dhoni's Retirement

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have entered yet another IPL final after getting the better of defending champion Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier earlier this week. As much as CSK’s resounding comeback has hit the headlines, uncertainty over the future of Dhoni as a player has received equal if not more importance.

The stunning reception Dhoni has been given at every venue he has played in the ongoing IPL 2023 in part has to do with the fans anticipating this could be the final year as a player for the CSK captain.

However, Dhoni recently provided a slightly clearer picture without confirming if IPL 2023 is indeed his final as a player.

“Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see," Dhoni said while responding to a question from presenter Harsha Bhogle after CSK’s final match of the season in Chennai.

However, Dwayne Bravo, a former teammate of Dhoni at the franchise and now a bowling coach, has claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter isn’t done and will certainly be back as a player next year.

“100 percent. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career," Bravo said during a chat with the broadcasters.

He continued, “He (Dhoni) bats really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, (Shivam) Dube… these guys make a huge difference. You don’t require much from MS. But he has the ability to keep his calm when the team is under pressure."

Dhoni had said he doesn’t want the ‘headache’ over making a decision right now as the next auction is still a few months away.

“January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practicing from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide. I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December," Dhoni said.