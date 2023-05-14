'Don't Hurt Our Feelings': Harbhajan Singh's Request to MS Dhoni on Impending IPL Retirement

Will he, won’t he?

That is the question. MS Dhoni has kept his cards close to his chest. He’s not denying or confirming if IPL 2023 is indeed the last season of his glorious playing career.

Judging by the massive support Dhoni has been receiving at home and away games, one would feel the fans are anticipating this to be a farewell season for one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game.

Also Read: Rhodes Reveals Ugly Crowd Behaviour After No-ball Controversy

However, Dhoni has been a revelation with the bat. He’s batting lower down the order for CSK but has been striking at 204.25. He has faced a total of 47 deliveries in 8 innings and scored 96 runs with the help of three fours and 10 sixes.

Advertisement

He’s been managing the team well, using his bowlers judiciously and hasn’t allowed a knee issue to hamper either his or the team’s performance.

So should Dhoni continue to play for at least another season?

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks that the 41-year-old shouldn’t retire.

“MS Dhoni has stopped time," Harbhajan said on Star Sports. “He still looks the same old Dhoni. He’s hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he’s not running at his full speed, he’s hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don’t hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing."

Also Read: IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained

Harbhajan pointed out several reasons why it’s not just the time for Dhoni to say goodbye as a player.

“There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He’s helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It’s not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he’s made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. (Ajinkya) Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," he said.