MS Dhoni Returns to Indian Dugout ahead of 3rd ODI Against Australia at Chepauk

Team India and Australia are currently battling it out in the third and final ODI of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While talking about Chennai’s iconic Chepauk ground, it is simply an arduous task to refrain from bringing up the topic of MS Dhoni. The legendary Indian cricketer’s memorable association with the stadium is known to all and the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings once again resuscitated the bonding by sharing a picture of Dhoni. In a Twitter post, shared by the franchise, the former India skipper could be seen sitting in the dugout designated for Team India at the Chepauk. “Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon," the Chennai-based side tweeted referring to a famous Bollywood song that Dhoni had used in the video announcing his retirement.

India vs Australia: 3rd ODI - LIVE

The photo of MS Dhoni soon triggered buzz as Indian cricket fans expressed their love and adoration for the former Team India skipper. One Twitter user recalled MS Dhoni’s stint as India captain and commented, “He’s probably recalling his Team India memories which were historic. Nostalgic moment for MS Dhoni and for us as well."

“That feeling when you finally sit and relax knowing you did hard work for achieving something and achieved it, knowing you did enough," wrote another person.

Voicing a similar opinion this person tweeted, “Can you stay forever? Till last? Just stay."

A certain person quite optimistically wrote, “Probably he will be watching from the stands. And we can see a brilliant performance of Ravindra Jadeja because you know the connection between him and Mahi."

MS Dhoni has already started preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. According to various reports, this could very well be Dhoni’s final season in IPL. Fans in Chennai will also get a chance this time to witness Dhoni’s exploits at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of over three years. Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Dhoni, will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Giants on March 31.

