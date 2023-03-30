MS Dhoni Reunites With 2011 World Cup-winning Coach Gary Kirsten Ahead of IPL 2023 Opener

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reunited with the 2011 World Cup-winning head coach Gary Kirsten at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ahead of Indian Premier League 2023 season opener. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will start their 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The Chennai team has already landed in Ahmedabad for the mega clash. Dhoni met Gujarat Titans mentor Kirsten during the training session as the hosts team also posted a photo of the duo together.

“The coach, the captain, the memories A special welcome #AavaDe | #GTvCSK," Gujarat Titans captioned the post.

India won the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s leadership and Kirsten’s guidance as the fans got nostalgic after seeing the duo together.

Dhoni worked hard in the nets at the Chepauk Stadium to get ready for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The 41-year-old will play in front of the home fans after three years and he is leaving no stone unturned to get to his best before the season starts. Chennai had a forgettable last year where they finished ninth on the points table.

While Gujarat lifted the title on their debut season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and the guidance of Ashish Nehra. While Kirsten was the team mentor. Titans played quality cricket last season and topped the group stage with 20 points coming from ten wins and four losses. In the playoffs, they managed to get the better of Rajasthan Royals by an identical margin of seven wickets in both first qualifier and title clash, to lift the coveted trophy in their debut season of the IPL.

