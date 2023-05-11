'Told Them Don't Make me Run': MS Dhoni Reveals Secret Behind Stunning Strike-rate in IPL 2023

One of the reasons why Chennai Super Kings have been so impressive in IPL 2023 is the numerous cameos MS Dhoni has pulled off late into the innings. He bats in the second half of the batting order, enters when the innings is nearing its end and straightaway starts belting boundaries.

Dhoni has batted in 8 of 12 matches and faced just 47 deliveries so far. However, he has racked up 96 runs off them at a stunning strike-rate of 204.25.

He has struck three fours and 10 sixes.

On Wednesday, when asked if he’s enjoying his performances, Dhoni replied, “This is what my job is. I have told them (team) this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. Others are doing their job. And I have said this is what is what I need to do, happy to contribute with whatever deliveries I’m getting. Accordingly, I am practicing also. What I may get in the game is what I am practicing. So that helps me perform."

CSK outclassed Delhi Capitals at Chepauk for their seventh win of the season keep hold of the second spot and move closer to sealing a playoff spot.

On a slow track, Dhoni’s 20 off 9 was vital in pushing CSK to 167/8, a target that they comfortably defended for a 27-run win.

“It turned a lot in the second half. We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it’ll slow down. Frankly, we didn’t know what’s a good score (on the pitch). I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery because that’s when you start not bowling well and give loose deliveries to the batsmen. I felt a the end 166-170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better. There were a few shot selections - on a wicket like this you are better off playing some other," said Dhoni while summarising his team’s performance.

Dhoni was full of praise for opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who has scored 408 runs from 11 innings at 40.80 and a strike-rate of 147.29.

“He (Gaikwad) is batting really well, he’s somebody once he starts scoring, he’s very effortless. He’s somebody who can bat in different scenarios. happy to rotate strike. He has the game awareness. He has shown that he’s ready to adapt whatever is good for the team. You rarely get people like that. People who read the game, who make it comfortable for the batters to come those are the kind of players you need in your team," he said.