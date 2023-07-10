Trends :IND VS BANVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
On This Day: The MS Dhoni Run Out That Broke a Million Hearts During 2019 WC Semifinal; Watch

It was a heartbreak for India as they suffered a close defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 WC semifinal

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:09 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni scored a fighting half-century. (AFP Photo)
MS Dhoni scored a fighting half-century. (AFP Photo)

It’s been four years since that 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal defeat India suffered at the hands of New Zealand in England which also became former captain MS Dhoni’s final appearance in an international fixture.

After the Indian top order endured a massive collapse, Dhoni, joining hands with Ravindra Jadeja, led a fightback.

But their efforts went in vain as India ultimately fell 18 runs short of their required 240-run target on this day in 2019.

While Jadeja scored a brisk 77 off 59 deliveries, Dhoni notched up a 72-ball half-century before a direct throw from Martin Guptill put an end to his show,

Recalling the heartbreaking conclusion of the semi-final, an Indian fan commented, “I’m not sure why people keep posting about this match. For me, it’s the saddest day as a cricket fan."

A fan pointed out how Jadeja has bettered his game following the failure to become one of the most consistent players in the current Indian squad. “From this match onwards he showed the world what he is capable of with the bat as well. He has done it in the past as well. But he is performing consistently well with the bat in each and every match after this match," the comment read.

According to a fan, Dhoni could be sent earlier in the match, just like the ex-captain did in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

“If only Dhoni could have been sent earlier, this knock would have been a match-winning one. A simple batting order change could have saved the game for India," commented a user.

The semi-final clash between India and New Zealand witnessed a lot of drama.

The match which was scheduled for July 9, went into the reserve day after heavy showers in Manchester played a spoilsport. Batting first, New Zealand put up a decent total of 239/8 in 50 overs.

When India required a good start, Kiwi pacer Matt Henry came in their way, sending off both Indian openers in his first two overs.

Captain Virat Kohli could face only six balls before Trent Boult dismissed him for just 1.

Among the upcoming batters, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs each, while Dinesh Karthik made 6 runs off 25 deliveries.

Jadeja looked to be in a devastating mood since stepping on the crease.

En route to his 77-run knock, the Indian all-rounder smashed four boundaries and as many maximums. On the other hand, Dhoni showed great composure, holding the wicket at the other.

    • The pair stitched a 116-run partnership before Boult got rid of Jadeja with a slower delivery.

    Even after Jadeja’s dismissal, Indian fans kept their faith in Dhoni but his unfortunate run-out ended the hopes. In the end, India were bowled out for 221 runs.

