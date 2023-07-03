When MS Dhoni Withdrew Run Out Appeal Against Ian Bell After Jonny Bairstow-Like Dismissal | WATCH

After Jonny Bairstow’s controversial run-out in the second Ashes Test raised questions on the spirit of the game, a treasured story has come to light out of MS Dhoni’s illustrious career. The story is about why the former Indian captain won the ‘ICC Spirit Of Cricket Award’ in 2011.

It was an away Test against England when Dhoni decided to recall an appeal for a run-out against former English batter Ian Bell. The event transpired on the third day of the Test in Nottingham. In the final delivery before the Tea break, Eon Morgan smashed the ball towards the leg side. It seemed the ball would comfortably clear the boundary rope, but Praveen Kumar came on its way. He threw the ball towards Dhoni, who immediately dislodged the stumps with Bell way outside the white line. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the television officials and the replay confirmed it to be a run-out.

The decision came as a shock for Ian Bell, who perhaps thought the ball had touched the boundary line. Following Bell’s run-out, Indian players as well as both English batters headed to the pavilion. But the wicket seemed unethical to MS Dhoni, who chose to withdraw the appeal after discussing the matter with the other team members.

Dhoni conveyed his decision to the umpires during the Tea break and it worked as Bell was given an extra life. He continued batting with Morgan after Tea and went on to score 159 runs before Yuvraj Singh finally sent him off. India suffered a humiliating 319-run defeat in the match, but Dhoni’s gesture certainly set an example.

The situation was quite the same when Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey trapped Jonny Bairstow outside the white line with a sudden underarm throw on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s. Cameron Green attempted a fiery bouncer at Bairstow. After leaving the delivery, the England batter walked off his mark to chat with his partner Ben Stokes. As soon as Carrey’s throw rattled the stumps, the Australian unit raised a loud appeal for a run-out and the third umpire’s decision was in their favour, leading to a chaotic scene among the home crowd at the Lord’s.

England head coach Brendon McCullum wasn’t happy with Australia’s gesture. The former New Zealand batter brutally criticised the event, saying the Aussies broke the spirit of the laws of cricket.

