MS Dhoni's Selfless Nature Goes Viral Through Twitter Post: WATCH

A lot has been said and written about MS Dhoni’s remarkable leadership prowess. His off-field persona, just like his on-field skills, has been equally charming. A cricket fan has now come up with a Twitter thread highlighting ten moments which probably encapsulate Dhoni’s selfless character in an apt manner. These moments include some heart-warming clips in which the legendary India captain can be seen motivating his teammates, crediting his team in front of the fans and encouraging youngsters to join him in the trophy celebration. Garnering more than 171k views on Twitter, the post went viral in no time. Twitter users flooded the comments section by appreciating Dhoni’s down-to-earth nature.

In the first clip of the thread, MS Dhoni is seen interacting with a fan who thanks him for winning innumerable trophies. The former Indian captain has been at the end of several trophy-winning campaigns for both India and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, however, never backed away from acknowledging the contributions that his players made along with the skipper himself. Even in the footage, he is seen replying humbly saying, “It’s the whole team." The remaining nine clips share similar sentiment highlighting the qualities of Dhoni as an individual.

Several fans hailed Dhoni as the greatest cricketer of all time while reacting to the thread. The Twitter thread was filled with replies like “Goated."