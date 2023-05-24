A Tale of Passion and Tears: MS Dhoni Super Fan Nabeel's Journey to Meet His Idol

Strolling from Mount Road to Wallajah Road during a CSK home match is an unforgettable journey and an experience that surpasses all expectations. The air is thick with excitement as fans of Dhoni of all ages, passionately take over the neighbourhood of Triplicane, immersing themselves in the fervour of the moment. Amidst this sea of unwavering devotion, Saravana Hari, the illustrious CSK super fan adorned in vibrant yellow hues, radiates as the day’s shining star.

Accompanied by a united force of the dedicated ‘Whistle Podu Army’ members, they march in unison towards the hallowed grounds of Chepauk, their unwavering support amplifying the spirit of Saravanan and the team he cherishes.

Among these passionate fans is one notable individual who stands alongside Saravanan: Nabeel VP, a soft-spoken gentleman from Kerala and an esteemed member of the renowned ‘Whistle Podu Army.’ Nabeel’s journey transcends being a mere cricket enthusiast turned Dhoni devotee; he actively participates in charitable initiatives through the All Kerala Dhoni Fans Association, which ultimately led to his association with the Whistle Podu Army and the remarkable opportunity to meet his idol.

From Cricket Enthusiast to Dhoni Devotee

Hailing from Mallapuram, a district known for its love of football, Nabeel found himself captivated by the allure of cricket and the remarkable talent of MS Dhoni during a high-stakes match between India and Pakistan – 2nd ODI at Vizag in 2004. Dhoni’s breathtaking knock of 148 left an indelible mark on Nabeel, igniting an unwavering admiration for the cricketer. However, it was Dhoni’s triumphant performance in the 2007 World Cup that solidified Nabeel’s devotion, cementing his status as a steadfast fan of the cricketing legend.

Joining the Whistle Podu Army: A Journey of Fandom

Nabeel credits Prabu Damodharan, the founder of the Whistle Podu Army, and Saravanan for creating a vibrant fan community for Chennai. Nabeel, being a part of the All Kerala Dhoni Fans Association, collaborated with the Whistle Podu Army to extend its reach and engage in charitable initiatives. Nabeel’s goal was to spread positivity and supporting causes in the name of MS Dhoni.

“There was a point when people started criticising Dhoni (2016) and started trolling him," Nabeel recalls, adding, “We started this association, especially for MS Dhoni, to reach out to more people with good things, with charity and all. We now have 17 units in Kerala. We do a lot of charity work and that is how we are connected with Prabu and Saravanan."

Over the span of five years, from 2016 to 2021, Nabeel and his fellow fans organized charity events on Dhoni’s birthday and on other special days. Following a defeat by CSK in the 2019 final, they initiated the “Hungry Free Kerala" campaign in Dhoni’s honour.

The Unforgettable Meeting: Nabeel’s Encounter with MS Dhoni

In a way, the fan army is not just about Dhoni or CSK; but goes beyond. However, for Nabeel meeting his idol was the ultimate goal and determined to meet Dhoni in person, Nabeel embarked on a journey to Shimla in 2020 and eventually his persistence paid off as he met Dhoni – a moment he says every time he recalls gives him goosebumps.

Determined to share their efforts with Dhoni himself, Nabeel and the fans began wondering if Dhoni was aware of their activities. That was when Nabeel stumbled upon photos of Dhoni and his family enjoying their time in Shimla, he saw an opportunity to meet his idol. After locating the resort and purchasing a flight ticket to Shimla, Nabeel discovered that Dhoni and his family were returning to Chandigarh to take a flight to Delhi. He decided to book a flight to Delhi and while waiting at the boarding gates, he saw Dhoni.

“I took the Delhi flight ticket and waited at the boarding gates and that is when I saw him," says Nabeel, “and told him ‘Mahi bhai, I’m coming from Kerala’ and then he asked, ‘You’re coming from Kerala?’ and I showed him some files of our work and at that moment I felt like I was in heaven.

“He said (patting my shoulders) ‘Keep up the good work’. Then I asked him for a photograph in that file. But he wanted to keep the file with him as a memory. I give him my memento to be signed and then clicked a photo".

Nabeel’s eyes welled up with emotion as he fondly reminisced about that defining moment.

The Chennai Connection: Thala Dhoni’s Enduring Legacy

Nabeel goes on to talk about the profound connection between Chennai and MS Dhoni, highlighting the city’s unwavering loyalty to both Dhoni and CSK, wherein even the slightest glimpse or contribution from Dhoni brings immense joy. Chennai’s love for cricket and Dhoni creates an atmosphere akin to a captivating mass entertainer, making every match a colourful spectacle.

“The fans here are very loyal to CSK and Dhoni," says Nabeel adding, “They need a small glimpse, that’s enough; one ball is enough, but we want to see Dhoni play. For us, the CSK games are like a colourful mass entertainer. Movies are for two hours, right? But this happens right in front of us for four hours; four hours of entertainment. So we have enjoyed every moment.

Nabeel has the realisation that Dhoni won’t be playing forever, and is determined to savour and treasure every single moment in the presence of the legendary MS Dhoni. “It’s his last phase. I don’t know if this is his last season or not, but it’s the last phase. So we have to make this season more memorable".