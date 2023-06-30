Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
'MS Dhoni Would Keep Reminding How he Got You Out..': Suresh Raina on Facing 'Toughest' Bowler in Nets

Suresh Raina revealed how MS Dhoni kept teasing his teammates if he got them out in the nets, which is why the legendary India captain was the 'toughest' Raina had faced in the nets

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 00:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Suresh Raina reveals why MS Dhoni is the 'toughest' bowler he faced in nets (AFP Photo)

Former India legend Suresh Raina recalled facing MS Dhoni in the nets as he called the ex-India captain the ‘toughest’ bowler he’d faced in the nets. The two players formed a great bond as they starred for India as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL. When CSK were banned from participating in IPL, Dhoni and Raina were separated but they reunited once CSK regained entry to the lucrative league.

Raina recently recalled the time when Dhoni, despite being a wicketkeeper would roll his arms while they used to practice and if the 41-year-old managed to get his teammates dismissed in the nets, then he’d keep reminding them about the same, claimed Raina.

Interestingly, the legendary wicketkeeper batter does have one ODI wicket to his name and he has also bowled 96 balls in Test cricket. Dhoni once came ever so close to dismissing Kevin Pietersen before the dismissal was denied by the umpire, and the duo even had banter about the same.

More recently, Raina hinted that if Dhoni got someone out in the nets, then that player would not be able to sit beside him for a while, because then the legendary skipper would keep teasing them about the dismissal.

When quizzed about the toughest bowler Raina had faced in his career, he named the two Sri Lankan legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Lasith Malinga, but also revealed why Dhoni was the toughest to face in the nets.

“I think Muralitharan and Malinga, but in the nets, it was MS Dhoni. If he got you out in the nets, then you’d not be able to sit with him for one and a half months because he’d keep gesturing and remind how he got you out," Raina told JioCinema.

    • The 36-year-old further revealed that Dhoni never shied away from bowling, whenever he got the chance to bowl, the veteran decided to swing his arms.

    “He’d bowl off-spin, medium pace, leg spin, everything. In the nets, he would even justify his front foot no-balls (laughs). Wherever he’d get a red cherry in a Test match, he’d go for it. In England, he’d swing it full throttle," Raina added.

