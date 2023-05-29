'MS Dhoni Was Born to Win Trophies': Batting Legend Says There Hasn't Been a Captain in India Like MSD

MS Dhoni has won plenty of major trophies in his storied international career. It started with with the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa when he led a young India squad to title triumph on captaincy debut.

He followed that by bringing home the ICC Test championship mace in 2009, led India to their second ever ODI World Cup title in 2011, ended their wait for a maiden Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 and more. The serial winner replicated his international success in the IPL where he led Chennai Super Kings to four titles and two Champions League T20 titles as well.

Batting legend Virender Sehwag says Dhoni was born to win trophies.

“MS Dhoni was born to win trophies. There hasn’t been any other captain in India who has won as many trophies. T20-over world cup 50-over world cup, test championship, IPL. He’s here to win trophies," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who was part of the discussion, pointed out how well Dhoni has been mentoring youngsters in CSK.

“He has made a huge impact. In IPL, the way he’s been mentoring besides captaincy. He was born to lead. You speak to him on any subject, he will a response. He has a deep understanding of the game too," Tiwary said.

He added how Dhoni worked on his bowlers through the season to help them blossom as the season progressed.

“If the bowling is weak, he knows how to improve it. We compare teams, said CSK have an inexperienced bowling line-ups but barring a couple, the rest have done well in domestic and junior cricket. The inexperience was visible during the early matches but with the same attack look what he has done. He always wants to keep things simple. He reads the situation well. God has been a little more generous to him than others. He must have done something good in previous life for which he’s reaping rewards now," Tiwary said.