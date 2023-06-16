MS Dhoni Captured In Uber-Cool Avatar With Friends, Fans Compare Him to Ranveer Singh; See Pic

Following the hectic schedule of the IPL, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now unwinding with some quality time with friends at his Ranchi farmhouse. A CSK fan page dropped a glimpse of Dhoni’s day out at his Ranchi farmhouse on Instagram and the post soon went viral across other platforms as well. The photograph featured a smiling Dhoni posing with three friends with a lot of greeneries at the backdrop.

Besides other things, fans were quick to notice Dhoni’s funky, printed co-ord set in the photo and immediately brought out the reference to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is quite popular for wearing out-of-the-box outfits. Some users also anticipated the dress might be recommended by Dhoni’s former India teammate Hardik Pandya.

A fan said MS Dhoni’s uber-cool avatar could “give tough competition to Ranveer Singh" in terms of style statement.

Another fan pointed at MS Dhoni’s fun-filled post-retirement life, saying, “Once playing for Team India and now after retirement farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40-acre farm, MS Dhoni is living life king-size."

MS Dhoni’s simplicity and humble attitude touched the heart of a fan.

Here are some other reactions:

After the conclusion of IPL 2023, Dhoni flew off to Mumbai to take medical attention for a long-standing injury on his left knee. Dhoni now appears to be doing well, enjoying leisure with a few of his childhood buddies in his hometown.

