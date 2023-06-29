'We Always Associate MS Dhoni With Good Decisions': Venky Iyer Calls CSK Captain 'Artist of Calmness'

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has lavished praise on legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title.

Dhoni, who has earned the moniker of ‘Captain Cool’ recently underwent surgery on his knee which had been troubling him throughout the IPL 2023 season, and talking about Dhoni’s experience, Iyer revealed how he was totally blown away by the CSK captain’s presence of mind.

Recalling a recent match between CSK and KKR in the IPL 2023 season, Iyer revealed how he had a chat with Dhoni after his dismissal, and even though he felt that the field wasn’t how it should have been, the 41-year-old told Iyer that the way he was playing, Dhoni decided to put his fielders accordingly.

“I was batting and I played a shot and was caught by the fielder at short-third man, and I thought to myself, short third-man shouldn’t be there in the first place, he was standing in the wrong position," Iyer told Raj Shamani during a chat with the latter on his YouTube channel.

“I asked him (Dhoni) after the match, ‘Bhaiya kyu’, and he replied ‘the way you were batting, all the fielders should have been a lot finer. That’s why I had put him a tad bit fine, and I was like I had never thought about it."

Iyer also praised Dhoni for his calm demeanour, something that has been a signature of the legendary wicketkeeper batter. The 28-year-old was quizzed about the ‘differentiating factor’ about the CSK captain, to which he replied that the veteran is an ‘artist of calmness’.

“I think it’s his composure, his ability to not react in pressure situations, to be calm and composed in a state of mind where he’s neutral. That allows him to make better decisions, we always associate MS Dhoni with making good decisions, because he’s able to attend that state of mind where he’s composed," the Indore-born cricketer stated.

