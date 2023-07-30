'Invasion of Privacy': Fans Divided on Viral Video of MS Dhoni Being Filmed by Flight Attendant; Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns heads wherever he goes, with fans always at the ready, with cameras, to capture an everlasting moment. The India cricket legend was recently caught on video by a few flight attendants.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen peacefully sleeping as his wife Sakshi sits next to him on a flight.

WATCH:

Advertisement

Some fans found it endearing but others were not quite happy at Dhoni’ privacy not being respected.

Another video has gone viral on social media in which where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab," Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.