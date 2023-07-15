MS Dhoni Teases Yogi Babu in Unseen Video During Cake-Cutting Session at LGM Trailer Launch | WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted in Chennai for the trailer and audio launch of the Tamil film ‘Lets Get Married’ which will be produced under the Dhoni Entertainment banner. During the event, Dhoni was seen teasing Yogi Babu as the two share a piece of the cake, and the video of the incident is now going crazy viral on social media.

The legendary Indian captain who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday was given a rapturous welcome at the Chennai airport along with his wife Sakshi which hardly came as a surprise given Dhoni’s popularity in the state.

Having led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown earlier this season, ‘Thala’ also won the fans’ hearts by confirming that he plans to keep playing and is looking forward to returning in the famous yellow jersey for the IPL 2024 season next year.

Throughout the IPL 2023 season, Dhoni played with a bad knee and after the season ended he subsequently underwent surgery for the same in Mumbai after which he returned to his hometown in Ranchi.

The legendary CSK captain celebrated his birthday in his hometown in the presence of his pet dogs as he shared glimpses of his birthday celebration with fans thereby ending his nearly five-month hiatus on social media.

He then jetted off to Chennai, sporting a new look and was seen accompanied by his wife as they arrived at the LGM trailer and audio launch event.

The event took place on July 10 at the Leela Palace in Chennai, with Dhoni seen teasing Yogi Babu in one of the viral videos from the celebration.

