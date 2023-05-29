MS Dhoni Walks Out to 'Maan Meri Jaan' Song Amid Fireworks Ahead of IPL 2023 Final, Crowd Goes Berserk; WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was given a massive reception at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and Gujarat Titans on Monday, May 29.

Dhoni was being eagerly awaited as the fans lined up near the ramp from where the players walk out onto the pitch, every single fan having their phones out to get a glimpse of ‘Thala’.

When the 41-year-old eventually did walk out, it was like a ‘Deja-vu’ moment as Bollywood singer King was in the midst of his beautiful song ‘Maan meri jaan’. As soon as Dhoni walked out onto the pitch, the crowd in Ahmedabad went absolutely berserk!

Everyone start to yell at the top of their lungs and there were some fireworks as well at the venue.

MS Dhoni making grand entrance at Motera Stadium ahead of IPL 2023 final:

As fate would have it, Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Titans came out to bat first in their own den and their opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started doing what they do best.

Gill and Saha had scored at a blistering rate this season in the powerplay and they did just that, taking their team to 67 runs in 7 overs before Dhoni decided to take matters into his own hands.

The 41-year-old inflicted a stumping to remove Gill who had scored two centuries in his past three outings. The CSK skipper is known for his lethal reflexes behind the stumps and he would go on to make a difference yet again on the big stage, ending Gill’s inning at 39 runs.

Earlier, Gill had been dropped by Deepak Chahar twice in the game, a similar mistake Mumbai Indians made in Qualifier 2, Tim David had dropped the GT opener before he would go on to smash a century but there was no repeat of that feat because of MS Dhoni and his brilliance.