'I Got Goosebumps': Yashasvi Jaiswal on First Meeting With MS Dhoni, Gaikwad Says 'Lucky to Spend 2-3 Months..' | WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but he remains an influential figure in the Indian dressing room. Even today, many young cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad look up to the legendary figure, as the two openers recalled their precious moments spent with Dhoni during the Indian Premier League down the years.

While Jaiswal revealed that he got ‘goosebumps’ when he first met ‘Thala’ during an IPL game, the young Rajasthan Royals opener was seen greeting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain with a ‘Namaste’, Gaikwad called himself ‘lucky’ to be able to play alongside Dhoni at CSK for 2-3 months during IPL and take up as many learnings from the legendary figure.

The official page of BCCI shared a heartwarming chat between the two openers ahead of India’s first Test against West Indies. The Indian team have set up their camp in Dominica as they prepare to return to action after a month-long break following the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Following the defeat to Australia, India will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, while the Windies will also have a lot riding on the Test series after they were eliminated from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, having lost in the qualifiers.

Therefore, the Caribbean side will miss out on participating in the World Cup in India later this year. The BCCI gave a young Jaiswal his maiden Test call-up after he was part of the WTC standby list of players, while Gaikwad also received his first Test call-up.

Ahead of the series opener, Gaikwad called himself ‘lucky’ since all the players approach Dhoni after IPL games to seek feedback from him, while he gets to play under the watchful eyes of ‘Thala’.

Jaiswal meanwhile revealed he got ‘goosebumps’ when he first saw Dhoni during an IPL game as the image of him greeting the legendary wicketkeeper batter with a ‘namaste’ had gone crazy viral.

“When I met Dhoni sir for the first time, I didn’t have many words, I told Namaste sir, I got goosebumps & it’s a blessing to see him - still I am losing words. I want to spend a lot of time with him to get lots of knowledge," said Jaiswal in the video shared by BCCI.