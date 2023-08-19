'We All Have Seen MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh': Ex-India Selector's Huge Prediction for Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh made his international debut during the first T20I between India and Ireland on Friday with the young batter realising his dream of representing his country. Rinku made quite an impression through his finishing role for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 following calls for his inclusion in India’s T20I setup started gathering pace.

One of the most memorable moment in IPL 2023 came during the early part of the season when Gujarat Titans hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rinku had blasted five sixes in a row in the final over, bowled by Yash Dayal, as KKR completed a remarkable turnaround to beat the then defending champions in a thriller.

Now, former selector Kiran More has said Rinku can very well grow to become a world-class finisher for India, a position the team is struggling to fill since the retirement of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

“I have been waiting for his opportunity in the Indian team. And that batting position, of No.5 and 6, he will perform well in that spot and can end up being a brilliant finisher. We all have seen MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. After that, we haven’t got a player like them," More said on JioCinema.

“We tried making such players, but it didn’t work so far. Tilak Varma is also there, he too can perform that role. Rinku is also a brilliant fielder. And I have seen him in domestic cricket as well, he has improved a lot I feel," he added.

Former India international Abhishek Nayar agreed with More adding that Hardik Pandya is fast growing into the role of a top-order batter meaning someone has to bat down the lower order and Rinku fits the bill.

“With Hardik Pandya transforming into a role of a batter and playing higher up the order, you need someone down the order who can finish off the job for you. You did have someone like Axar Patel for it, but Rinku is tailor-made," Nayar said.