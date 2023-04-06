MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Juhlan Goswami and Mithali Raj Given Lifetime MCC Membership

Former Indian captain and World Cup winner MS Dhoni was included in the 19-member list that granted a lifetime membership at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in Lords Cricket Stadium.

MCC recognises players who have excelled at the international level or those who have contributed immensely towards the growth and development of the game with lifetime memberships.

Dhoni’s former teammates and fellow World Cup winners, maverick left-handed all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and top-order batsman par excellence, Suresh Raina, were also given the honour by the MCC.

“MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were both integral parts of the India side which won the 2007 ICC Men’s World T20 and the 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup, and Suresh Raina scored over 5,500 ODI runs across a 13-year career," said MCC on its website.

Former Indian women’s team players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were also part of the Indian contingent picked by the esteemed club in recognition of their exploits for the national team.

“Jhulan Goswami, who bowed out from internationals in the England v India Women’s One-Day International at Lord’s last year, is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs whilst Mithali Raj heads the run-scoring list with 7,805 in 211 innings," the note further read.

“The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club," Guy Lavender, MCC CEO said.

English players Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen were also part of the 19-strong list that were granted the distinction this year.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, Pakistan’s Mohammed Hafeez, Bangladesh pacer Mashrafe Mortaza and South African seamer Dale Steyn were the other illustrious names included in the list.

Merissa Aguilleira of the West Indies, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh and Anya Shrubsole from England, Australia’s Rachael Haynes and New Zealand’s Amy Satterhwaite were the other names featured.

