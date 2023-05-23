MS Dhoni's Love for Coffee: The Story of MSD’s Personal Barista and Dakshin Restaurant in Chennai

Despite leaving an indelible mark in cricket and being revered as Chennai’s own, MS Dhoni has remained remarkably grounded, humble, and approachable. His astounding success and numerous achievements have not altered his down-to-earth nature or his willingness to connect with people.

Dhoni’s unwavering humility has become a defining characteristic that sets him apart, endearing him to fans and earning him widespread admiration beyond the boundaries of the cricketing world. In an era where fame often breeds arrogance, Dhoni’s unassuming demeanour serves as a reminder of the power of humility.

In a world where self-promotion often dominates, Dhoni’s quiet and introspective nature stands out. Beyond the boundaries of the cricket field there lies a plethora of lesser-known tales of the great one and one such tale is of his love for coffee – specifically, filter coffee.

Among the many places he stayed during his tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Crown Plaza, Adyar Park, Chennai holds a special connection. It is here that Dhoni and his teammates stayed for nearly a decade while in the city for their home games and would indulge in their love for coffee, particularly the brew made by MD Suresh at the South Indian restaurant, Dakshin.

A Perfect Brew

For over a decade, Suresh has been serving coffee at Crown Plaza, and his brew has become legendary among the CSK players. When Dhoni arrived in 2008, he developed a penchant for the authentic South Indian filter coffee that Suresh meticulously prepared. Suresh’s coffee had a unique touch that resonated with Dhoni’s taste buds. The first time Dhoni savoured this special filter coffee, it left an impression that lasted throughout his tenure with CSK.

Its unique flavour and preparation process has attracted not only Dhoni but also other players like Shane Watson and Murali Vijay. Dhoni, in particular, admired Suresh’s expertise and took pleasure in watching him make the coffee. The relationship between Dhoni and Suresh grew beyond customer and server; it became a bond built on a mutual appreciation for the art of brewing coffee.

A Missed Connection

While the CSK team is not staying at Crown Plaza this time around, the absence of Dhoni and his teammates is palpable. Suresh, who had become accustomed to serving them, feels their absence keenly. The camaraderie, shared moments, and love for coffee are dearly missed, not only by Suresh but also by the CSK team, who undoubtedly would long for their trusted Barista and his flavoursome brew.

Amidst the cricketing brilliance of Dhoni lies a story of his love for coffee, particularly the coffee prepared by Suresh of Dakshin Restaurant at Crown Plaza. While their connection may not be witnessed this time, the memories of shared coffee moments will forever remain a part of the CSK legacy here in the City.