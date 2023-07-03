'He Put his Hands Around My Shoulders & Said...': Mukesh Kumar Reveals Golden Advice from 'Dhoni Bhaiya'

Every budding cricketer wants to learn from the greats of the game. In India, one of those greats is former captain MS Dhoni who has been inspiring youngsters for over a decade now. He drew curtains on his international career back in 2020 but continued his association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Every year in summer when he walks out to play for his franchise, the fans go into a frenzy while the youngsters wait for the game to end so that they can hang around the legend and get some advice.

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar, who also plays for the Delhi Capitals, recently got his wish of speaking to Dhoni fulfilled during IPL 2023. During his conversation with the CSK skipper, he asked several things that he revealed in an interview with Time of India.

“I always wanted to meet Dhoni bhaiya and ask him a couple of things. This happened because of the IPL. I met him and the first thing I asked him - ‘ek captain aur wicketkeeper hote hue aap apne bowlers ko kya batate ho’ (What exactly do you tell your bowlers as a captain and wicket-keeper?).

“He put his hands around my shoulders and said, ‘I tell this to every bowler that till the time you won’t try, you won’t learn. He said you need to do exactly what you want to do. If you won’t, you will not learn. He said to forget the outcome, and just go and try. He explained this thing really well to me. Guidance from him helped me in my approach to my game. He was absolutely right, we shouldn’t be worried about the outcome, we should just go and express ourselves," he added.