'Virat Bhaiya Ran in and Hugged me, I Was in a Different World': Mukesh Kumar on His Celebration with Kohli

The stars aligned for Bengal pacer Mukesh Sharma when the Indian team management decided to hand him his Test debut for the game against West Indies in Trinidad. A renowned name in the country’s domestic circuit, Mukesh was named in the playing XI after Shardul Thakur missed out due to an injury.

Receiving his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma was a special moment but it turned sweeter when a pumped-up Virat Kohli hugged him for bagging his maiden Test wicket at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Mukesh reaped success on a flat deck, getting the better of Windies batter Kirk McKenzie, who was also handed his debut. The right-arm quick pitched it outside off stump as McKenzie went for a cut shot only to edge it behind the stumps where Ishan Kishan grabbed a fine catch.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came at the right time as Mukesh broke a crucial partnership just before the rain stopped the play. The 29-year-old from Bihar celebrated his success with his teammate while Kohli was the first one to hug him.

Speaking about the moment with Mohammed Siraj on bcci.tv, Mukesh said he was in a ‘different world’.

“When I got the wicket, Virat bhaiya ran in and hugged me. I was in a different world. The man I have watched all these years on TV and looked up to is hugging you. It felt great," Mukesh told Siraj.

Advertisement

“When you (Siraj) and JD ( Jaydev Unadkat) bhai were bowling, Rohit bhai said ‘It’s not a pitch where you can get wickets instantly. You need to work hard’. I had to set up the batter with consistent bowling," he added.

Mukesh was mentally prepared for the opportunity and despite being told at the team meeting a day before about his Test debut, it took some time to sink in.