MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Saturday's PSL 2023 Final

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PSL 2023 final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars: Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to defend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as they are set to take on Multan Sultans in the high-voltage final match on Saturday, March 18. The PSL 2023 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The final was originally slated to be played on Sunday but with 50 to 60 percent chance of showers, the game had to be rescheduled.

The two teams had last faced off in the Qualifier this season and Multan Sultans emerged victorious in that contest by 84 runs to reach the finals. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will now be aiming to replicate a similar show this time to lift the prestigious PSL trophy.

Lahore Qalandars overpowered Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator by four wickets to reach the finals of PSL for the second consecutive time. In the PSL 2022 final, Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 42 runs to claim the title.

Ahead of the final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs LAH Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars final match.

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming

The final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs LAH Match Details

The MUL vs LAH final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 pm IST.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Possible XIs

Multan Sultans Predicted Line-up: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Line-up: Mirz Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Ahsan Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

