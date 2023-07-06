Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Dies by Suicide at 63

Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen died at the age of 63, by suicide at his home in Lahore. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the Police found a suicide note on the site. Meanwhile, the reason behind his suicide is not known yet.

PSL franchise Multan Sultans released a statement on Twitter after Tareen’s demise.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen," a Multan Sultans statement said on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal piece."

PSL 2023 champions Lahore Qalandars also shared their condolences by posting a statement on social media.

“Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Alamgir Tareen," the statement read. “This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time. May the departed soul rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength and solace in the memories shared and the legacy left behind."

Tareen was a well-known business and operated one of the largest water purification plants in Pakistan.