Mumbai Indians Become First IPL Team to Chase Down 200-plus Target Four Times in a Season

Mumbai Indians registered a clinical 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win clash to stay alive in the playoffs race in Indian Premier League 2023. It was another masterful performance from Mumbai Indians in the 201-run chase as they won the match with 12 balls to spare. Cameron Green lived up to the hype in the all-important clash and scored his maiden IPL century to set the stage on fire and gave Mumbai a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Apart from Green, skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a half-century to get things going for Mumbai Indians in the must-win contest. It was below-par bowling and fielding performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were not disciplined with the ball and also dropped a couple of crucial catches.

With the win, Mumbai Indians became the first IPL team to chase down 200-plus targets on four occasions in a season.

IPL 2023 - MI vs SRH Highlights

Most successful 200+ chases in an IPL season

4 - Mumbai Indians in 2023 *

2 - Punjab Kings in 2014

2 - Chennai Super Kings in 2018

Green smacked eight fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 100 which came off just 47 balls. He added 53 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) for the unbroken third wicket to take MI over the line.

The MI skipper completed his second fifty of this IPL, off 31 balls, and his second-wicket stand with Green took the total past the 100-run mark.

Rohit also joined the elite list of cricketers to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket.

Most Runs in Men’s T20

Chris Gayle - 14562 runs

Shoaib Malik - 12528 runs

Kieron Pollard - 12175 runs

Virat Kohli - 11864 runs

David Warner - 11609 runs

Aaron Finch - 11392 runs

Rohit Sharma - 11016 runs

The MI skipper started the match 40 runs short of the 11k mark and he didn’t waste much time to achieve the massive feat and became the 7th batter to join the elite list.

The swashbuckling opener also reached the feat of 5000 runs for Mumbai Indians becoming only the second batter after Kohli in IPL history to achieve the feat for a single franchise. Overall, he has scored 6192 runs in 241 IPL appearances where his remaining runs were scored for Deccan Chargers. Kohli meanwhile stands atop in the tally with 7162 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.